A well-known humanoid AI robot is on its way to becoming an NFT. The robot will be transformed into 100 Intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens (iNFTs) that can live and interact in a decentralized metaverse. Sophia is an intelligent humanoid AI robot created by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong in 2016 with Saudi Citizenship. Her ability to hold steady convocations astounded the world, and she went on to give a memorable address before the United Nations. She has now been tokenized and converted into 100 iNFTs, which will be auctioned on Binance's NFT marketplace on December 16.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO