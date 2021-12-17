HashCash to Develop Blockchain-Powered Loyalty Program for US Retail Brand

According to Mallela, Onyx by JPMorgan has several clients in the pipeline with Siemens becoming its first anchor client. Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has announced a partnership with German industrial group Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to develop a payment system based on the blockchain for automatic money transfer between Siemens own accounts. This will be done in the USD for the time being pending its support for Euros next year. Siemens has seen a rising number of payments with the figures expected to go even higher as pay-per-use gains popularity among users. According to both companies, this application is a first of its kind.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO