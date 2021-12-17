ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

HashCash to Develop Blockchain-Powered Loyalty Program for US Retail Brand

By AiT Analyst
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announced the commencement of a new project for a major US retail organization; creating a loyalty rewards platform. An underlying blockchain architecture decreases system management expenses in customer loyalty programs. Compared to conventional methods for customer engagement, blockchain-powered programs achieve better client retention as well...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Kronos Advanced Technologies Is Developing Its First Metaverse Store

Kronos Advanced Technologies revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced its plans to build an e-commerce Metaverse store. The Company said that as more retailers accelerate their digital transformation, the Metaverse can help customers meet up in digital environments, make the shopping experience more comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration between customers and companies.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Fluree Announces Significant Momentum In Digital Trust And Privacy Collaboration, Strategic Partnerships And Developer Adoption, On The Path To Web3

Fluree’s open source user base grew 500% in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads as key use cases in verifiable credentials, data sharing ecosystems, and secure data management emerge. Major partnerships in place to advance Cardano cryptocurrency, enable world’s first end-to-end blockchain election, and provide natural-language processing for unstructured data...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Viseven joins Veeva’s new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP)

Viseven Group announced that it has joined Veeva Systems new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP). The program helps content partners work closely with pharmaceutical companies to build and maintain organized, effective digital content hubs. Mutual customers, including top 50 pharma companies can now leverage Viseven’s expertise to create, review, and distribute compliant content faster, and at scale using Veeva’s Commercial Cloud solutions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Eckoh, The Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec For $41Million To Enhance Its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP And Accelerate Cloud Growth

Eckoh, the leading Customer Engagement data and payment security provider, has completed its acquisition of Syntec Holdings Ltd (Syntec), a UK-based company specializing in secure payment solutions for Contact Centers, for £31m ($41m). The acquisition will bolster Eckoh’s Customer Engagement security solutions, adding complementary services and patents to their...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Programs#Us Retail Brand#Hashcash Consultants#Fiat#Fintech#Ai
aithority.com

Salesforce Startup Program Launched In India

Program aims to provide startups a platform to connect, learn, innovate and be a part of the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Salesforce the global leader in CRM, announced the launch of its new Salesforce Startup Program in India, designed to enable startups to innovate, augment customer connections and scale their ventures to the next level. This program, debuting in India, is uniquely designed to provide disruptive startups with access to Salesforce technology, experts, ecosystems, as well as business mentorship to create real impact.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Gorilla Technology Group Inc., A Global Provider Of Edge Video Analytic Ai Technology, To Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Business Combination With Global Spac Partners Co.

Gorilla’s leading Edge Analytics AI solutions are built on over 20 years of patented and proprietary technology – they run across most platforms, devices and businesses. Gorilla anticipates a significant increase in smart infrastructure investments in the near future, with much of the spending focused on relieving post-pandemic stresses and facilitating economic recovery. The global edge computing market is expected to see massive growth in the coming years and is anticipated to reach $250 billion by 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). Gorilla is at the forefront of this growth as its early mover advantage and innovative technology place the company in a strong position to benefit from the potential growth in connected devices.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BluePi Partners With Snowflake To Enable The Fast-Growing BFSI Sector To Generate Data Insights, At Scale

BluePi Solutions, an established player in data-driven solutions, , announced the partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable the data insights at scale. This partnership is aimed to serve the financial sector in India, for liberating valued, siloed data and unlocking meaningful insights. Snowflake recently launched its financial...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BOXFUL, Asia’s Answer To Amazon MCF, Achieves 4x Revenue Growth For Multi-Channel E-commerce Fulfillment Services In Hong Kong, Taipei, And Seoul

The global pandemic has forced consumers to turn to online shopping in an unprecedented way, dramatically driving demand and growth for e-commerce. BOXFUL, Asia’s leading self-storage startup, launched its Multi-Channel Fulfillment services in 2020 to address pain-points experienced by the modern online retailer. What difficulties do today’s e-commerce merchants...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

MoneyGram Continues to Digitize Global Receive Network with Paytm Payments Bank Partnership, Connecting Company to Millions of Mobile Wallet Users in India

MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced a milestone in the digitization of its global receive network with a new partnership with Paytm Payments Bank, India’s leading payments bank and a driver of financial inclusion in the country. Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around the globe can send money in near real-time directly to the millions of fully KYC compliant Paytm Wallets in India.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Mphasis And Ardonagh To Augment Transformational Digital Technologies For Insurance Intermediary Sector Through ‘Mrald’

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, in 2020 announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group (“Ardonagh”) – the UK’s largest independent insurance intermediary, to transform how they engage with clients, colleagues, carriers and regulators. This project entailed digital transformation, data, automation and managing back- office Operations.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Payments and DeFi-centric Blockchain, Fuse Network, Announces Formation of Independent FuseDAO Ecosystem Development Body

Leading payment and decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain player, Fuse Network, announced the formation of FuseDAO, an independent, decentralized governance body tasked with promoting the growth of the Fuse ecosystem. The Fuse platform has reached a string of significant milestones in 2021, securing integrations with leading projects in the blockchain space...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Develops Blockchain-based Payment System for Siemens

According to Mallela, Onyx by JPMorgan has several clients in the pipeline with Siemens becoming its first anchor client. Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has announced a partnership with German industrial group Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to develop a payment system based on the blockchain for automatic money transfer between Siemens own accounts. This will be done in the USD for the time being pending its support for Euros next year. Siemens has seen a rising number of payments with the figures expected to go even higher as pay-per-use gains popularity among users. According to both companies, this application is a first of its kind.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Inside the blockchain developer’s mind: Proof-of-burn blockchain consensus

Cointelegraph is following the development of an entirely new blockchain from inception to mainnet and beyond through its series, Inside the Blockchain Developer’s Mind. In previous parts, Andrew Levine of Koinos Group discussed some of the challenges the team has faced since identifying the key issues they intend to solve, and outlined three of the “crises” that are holding back blockchain adoption: upgradeability, scalability and governance. This series is focused on the consensus algorithm: Part one is about proof-of-work, part two is about proof-of-stake and part three is about proof-of-burn.
COMPUTERS
Daily Californian

How Bitcoin Blockchain Affects Mobile Apps Development.

Blockchain is Bitcoin’s underlying technology, facilitating the validation of transaction records and minting of new tokens. It creates a decentralized network that enables Bitcoin to function as a peer-to-peer currency, not subjected to regulatory controls. Blockchain allows Bitcoin users to retain their autonomy, transacting without external intervention. However, blockchain...
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain In Fashion Retail Market To Witness Superb Growth | Blockchain Foundry, Infosys, Oracle

Latest survey on Global Blockchain In Fashion Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Blockchain In Fashion Retail to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Blockchain In Fashion Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are AlphaPoint, Amazon Web Services, Blockchain Foundry, Infosys Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Factom, Solulab, Accenture, Quorum, IBM, Empirica S.A, Microsoft & Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy