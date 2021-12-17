Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

With the OSHA mandate for large businesses fast approaching, Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH) announces their acquisition of a mobile app providing easy solutions for employer mandate compliance. The app, ConfirmD, created by Buddycheque LLC, serves as a digital health wallet for each employee, keeping their medical records in one user-friendly and secure platform. With an administrator dashboard, employers can view the status of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations across their organization at-a-glance, making reporting and compliance streamlined and simple. The app can be implemented in days and will make a drastic difference for businesses and their operations in the weeks and months ahead.

