Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that a new subsidiary created to work with the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Learning Platform has generated initial revenue of approximately $4.2 million from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. This revenue will be used to fund ongoing progress toward...

