Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo Offers Update on Trae Waynes

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes has only played in two games this season, but the veteran could return to action on Sunday against the Broncos.

The 29-year-old returned to practice last week and had a chance to play against the 49ers, but the Bengals opted to give him another week of work.

Waynes' return seems imminent with top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"He's progressed well. Each day he's feeling good. It's hard when you don't play football. He's over there running around sprints and doing his things to get ready, but when you're not actually in there playing it's a tough game, especially at this level," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "He's showing progress everyday and we'll see how it goes, but he's definitely on the uptick."

Waynes has five tackles this season. We'll update you on his status for Sunday's game when we have more information.

