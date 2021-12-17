ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How Alisyn Camerota and her mom celebrate an Italian-American tradition

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Alisyn Camerota and her mother make...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
College Media Network

Students celebrate holiday traditions with cultural significance

The holiday season is often a time of celebration, and for many UH students, this means blending multiple different cultural traditions in ways that reflect the rich ethnic and religious histories of themselves and their families. Biology senior Robert Kopliku comes from an Italian and Albanian family, and this year...
MUSIC
hngn.com

History of Santa Claus: How Christmas Became an American Tradition with Gifts, a Tree, and Red Suit

You probably know that Santa Claus resides at the North Pole with his wife, Mrs. Claus, and a crew of reindeer and elves, but do you know where he came from?. According to historians, the story of Jolly Old Saint Nick started with Saint Nicholas, an early Christian bishop. As per History.com, the Greek saint gave up his wealth and wandered the countryside of what is now modern-day Turkey. Nicholas became one of Europe's most respected saints as stories of his assisting those in need circulated for decades.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisyn Camerota
The Blade

More than traditional Italian at Rosie’s

You may know Rosie’s Italian Grille for its traditional Italian dishes like lasagna, various pasta dishes, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. But maybe it’s time to rethink this local favorite, which sits off the beaten path at the corner of McCord Road and Nebraska Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
Smithsonian

Measuring Tradition with Mom: A Lesson in Trinidadian Christmas Pastelles

I have always had these wistful daydreams of my mother. In them, she teaches me the necessary art of feeding my family-to-be, the two of us poised over the kitchen table, our clothes and hands dusted in flour and familial love. In all our years living together, it never happened....
RECIPES
WNCT

Celebrities’ favorite holiday traditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Set out the menorah and turn up the Mariah Carey tunes. Regardless of which holidays you choose to celebrate, it’s likely that you have a number of traditions that are an important part of the season. After all, it’s the observance of these traditions, whether adhered to as a larger society […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cityline.tv

Italian holiday traditions for the whole family

Frank Ferragine shares some of the Italian holiday traditions he looked forward to growing up in an Italian household. "On January 6th, the good witch brings gifts for kids and will sweep your entire home."
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Italian American#Feast Of The Seven Fishes#Clam Sauce#Food Drink
mvprogress.com

Children Tell Christmas Story and American Traditions

It was an All-American Christmas celebration on Thursday morning, Dec. 16 as the children from Go EXL Academy and the Permanent Learning Center (PLS) Early Childhood Program presented their annual holiday extravaganza. The large hall at the Old Logandale School was full of adoring fans eagerly awaiting the program to begin.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
PennLive.com

With a rich tradition, Italian producer of organic wines offers the perfect match for the holidays

The Valle brothers – Umberto and Bernardo – bought the Poggio Trevvalle estate in 1998, bringing to Tuscany the years of grape-growing experience they built up in Puglia. Their goal was to make wines that would truly reflect the grape variety, the vineyards themselves and the winemaking traditions of the territory: honest, artisan wines that have clear links to the area they come from.
DRINKS
cutbankpioneerpress.com

A Christmas tradition: Baking with love, just like their Mom used to do

Holiday traditions are a part of almost every household. Sometimes they are just about gathering family and friends. Sometimes they are about the food we eat as we gather. And sometimes, they are just about the food, period. In our family, Christmas was always about the food, more specifically about...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
katymagazineonline.com

12 Holiday Traditions Katy Moms Love

Moms are creative and Katy moms are the best (yes, we’re biased!) See some fun holiday traditions that Katy moms use to make this season magical. What will you add to your family’s holiday plans?. Photo credit: Kat E Photography. 1. Custom Ornament Fun. (See opening picture) Katy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
brownwoodnews.com

THE IDLE AMERICAN: With apologies to mom

One thing we “geezers and geezerettes” have in common is that the lot of us have said something or done “bone-headed” things that disappointed our mothers. We’ve all participated in pranks that have gone south, causing our mothers to shake their heads in disbelief. Oh,...
RELATIONSHIPS
fox40jackson.com

Mom's 'red plate' hack is the heartfelt dinnertime tradition to adopt tonight

When a red plate is placed on the table at Emily Rousell’s house, her four kids know someone in the family is being celebrated that night. “We started out using a special ‘celebration’ plate for family birthdays,” she said. “Soon we realized that there were other moments, in addition to birthdays, that we wanted to hold up as special and recognized. Our regular dinner plates are white, so red seemed like a good choice to stand out from the rest and highlight a person’s spot at the table.”
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Friends Star Invited Brad Pitt To Celebrate New Year In Mexico? Actress’s Friends Upset She’s Not Hosting Party At Home

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will allegedly celebrate the New Year in Cabo, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been through so much. Following their split, the A-listers stopped talking to each other until they were finally healed. Things worked out in the end because Aniston and Pitt are not buddies and there’s no awkwardness between them.
CELEBRITIES
recipesgram.com

Pandoro Recipe (Traditional Italian Christmas Dessert)

Pandoro is a popular Italian sweet yeast bread traditionally served around Christmas holidays. Usually a Veronese product, pandoro is customarily shaped like a frustum with an 8-pointed star segment. It’s usually served dusted with vanilla sugar made to look like the snowy peaks of the Alps in Italy during Christmas....
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy