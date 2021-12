The world's biggest companies by market cap operate within a range of different market sectors, including technology, communication services, energy, consumer cyclicals, and financial services. A company's market cap is calculated by multiplying the total number of its shares outstanding by the current market price of a single share. The majority of the companies making up the top-ten list generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. However, there are a few that generate less than $100 billion in annual revenue, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the potential growth of these companies compared to the others in the list.

