The new Uncharted film is only months away and we just got a brand new trailer to pick apart. Much of the footage isn't new, following the first trailer that was released back in October pretty closely. However, this new look at the upcoming adaptation does give us a few fresh tidbits, including a little more backstory on Moncada, the movie's antagonist played by Antonio Banderas. It seems, his family did more than search for the unbelievable fortune central to the story, they found it but were then betrayed. We'll have to see how this ties into Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan's (played by Mark Wahlberg) plans to recover the glittering treasure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO