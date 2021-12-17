Germany plans to phase out nuclear energy as Britain expands it

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
(CNN) — Imagine a world entirely free of fossil fuels. That's no longer such an abstract concept, as most of the everyday things we do can be powered by electricity -- driving a car, heating a home, charging a phone or computer -- and all that energy could come from sources like the wind, the sun and the natural movement of water.
From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy, the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will...
Swedish-based Instabox has announced plans to enter Germany with its parcel delivery services in early 2022. Instabox will initially operate in the wider Berlin area, Hamburg, and the North Rhine-Westphalia region. The first terminals will be launched in Berlin and Dusseldorf, but the company is planning to expand rapidly in Germany. According to the press release, it wants to open more terminals during 2022 to ensure a broader geographical coverage.
OSLO/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Wind speeds were milder than usual in Europe this year, so windmills across the bloc generated less electricity which worsened a crunch that sent power prices to record highs as utilities had to buy more coal and scarce, costly, natural gas. The situation illustrated a challenge facing...
(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
Danish energy firm Orsted announced that the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland has produced its first energy, a press statement reveals. The important milestone means that Hornsea 2 will be the "world’s largest operating offshore wind farm" once it is fully operational in 2022, according to Orsted. The wind farm is located approximately 55 miles (90 km) off the coast of Scotland and covers an area of roughly 178 sq mi (462 km²).
Germany is on track to close nearly half of its nuclear reactors before the end of 2021. The shutdowns are set to place a huge burden on European power grids in the face of one of the worst energy crises ever. As part of the nation's nuclear phaseout, Berlin will...
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
On an industrial estate just outside Didcot in the south of England, an experiment is taking place that will create temperatures hotter than the Sun. The BBC's climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, went to see the nuclear fusion reactor in action and to find out what possibilities the technology could hold for generating vast amounts of low-carbon energy.
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister warned on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, speaking after meetings with her counterparts from G7 countries. Talks have resumed in Vienna to try to revive...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change. “Each country pursues its own strategy to fight...
A University of Maryland alum who has made pioneering advances in nuclear power was inducted into the University of Maryland’s Innovation Hall of Fame (IHOF) last week. José Reyes M.S. '84, Ph.D. '86, co-founder and chief technology officer of NuScale Power received the annual honor for his work in co-designing the first small modular reactor (SMR) to garner Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval.
