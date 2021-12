Following the first reveal earlier today, Nexon released another trailer of its fighting game DNF Duel, focusing on the hitman. The trailer adds more footage to what we already saw, including the hitman’s rather cool victory animation. This adds to the previous trailers showcasing the Berserker, the Inquisitor, the Grappler, the Striker, and the Ranger. We already know that at least four more characters are awaiting their own reveal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO