ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No animals are believed to survive a stable fire on Rockford’s Southwest side early Thursday morning which spread to a nearby barn. First responders received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a possible barn fire on the 1800 block of Michigan Ave. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes and found a stable fully engulfed with fire through the roof. The fire spread to a barn just 10-feet from the stable. First responders got water on the fire quickly, but officials say the high winds made it harder for them to put out the flames.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO