Gary, IN

Top 20 Michael Jackson Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
Even today, some three or four decades since his prominence, if you put a Michael Jackson song on at a party, people will start dancing. It’s why he’s still the King of Pop even though Jackson passed away at 50 in 2009.

Though he remains controversial, his music is undeniable. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here! Jackson, who was born in 1958 in Gary, Indiana rose to prominence quickly with his family group, The Jackson 5. Then, of course, he went solo and exploded people’s minds with his music and his Moon Walk.

Here, we want to celebrate Jackson’s songs with his top tracks. So, without further ado, let’s get to the tunes, shall we?

20. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

19. “Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers Cover)”

18. “Whos Lovin’ You”

17. “Bad”

16. “Man In The Mirror”

15. “P.Y.T.”

14. “They Don’t Care About Us”

13. “ABC”

12. “The Way You Make Me Feel”

11. “Remember The Time”

10. “Beat It”

9. “Black Or White”

8. “I’ll Be There”

7. “I Want You Back”

6. “Rock With You”

5. “Billie Jean”

4. “Smooth Criminal”

3. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

2. “Thriller”

1. “Dirty Diana”

Dane Daniels
6d ago

Someplace in the Philippines is a karaoke bar where only Michael Jackson songs are sung every night.

