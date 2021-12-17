How Alisyn Camerota and her mom celebrate an Italian-American tradition

You probably know that Santa Claus resides at the North Pole with his wife, Mrs. Claus, and a crew of reindeer and elves, but do you know where he came from?. According to historians, the story of Jolly Old Saint Nick started with Saint Nicholas, an early Christian bishop. As per History.com, the Greek saint gave up his wealth and wandered the countryside of what is now modern-day Turkey. Nicholas became one of Europe's most respected saints as stories of his assisting those in need circulated for decades.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 HOURS AGO