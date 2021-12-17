ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Drilling Deep: How should infrastructure money be spent?

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Conversations Need to Start Now on Where the Infrastructure Money Will End Up

The passage last month of the over $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was praised by many in agriculture. Included in the bill is over $110 billion for roads and bridges. Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, says state departments of transportation will have a big say in where that money ends up.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
L'Observateur

Louisiana Company to Pay Over $43 Million and Transfer $432 Million Decommissioning Trust Fund to the United States for Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

WASHINGTON — Taylor Energy Company LLC (Taylor Energy), a Louisiana oil and gas company, has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility — the source of the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history, ongoing since 2004.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Canada#S P Global Platts#Platts Oilgram News#Cnbc#Fox Business#Bnn#Mcgraw Hill
freightwaves.com

Feds to provide $230 million to speed cargo through ports

Despite reports to the contrary, shelves are stocked for the holidays. That was the message hammered home on Wednesday, three days before Christmas, by President Joe Biden’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. “We’re making real and sustained progress at the ports — there’s increased fluidity and velocity in the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: Wrapping up the year in oil and trucking

Sean Garney of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting joins host John Kingston on this week’s Drilling Deep to review some of what happened during this past crazy year in trucking and look ahead to some of the biggest policies that might come out of Washington in the coming year. In his...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Utilities: Will we have coal when it’s cold?

U.S. utilities are facing record low coal stockpiles ahead of winter, and congestion on the rails as well as the uncertainty of the vaccine mandate are only adding to the stress. “Coal shippers are concerned about the full range of factors affecting the rail supply chain at this point, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gain after larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures extended gains Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had, on average, looked for crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 3.67 million barrel decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery initially pared its gain, then pushed to a new session high and remained up 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.72 a barrel, compared with around $71.50 ahead of the figures. Gasoline supplies rose by a much larger-than-expected 5.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a rise of 600,000 barrels and API data that showed an increase of 3.7 million barrels. The EIA said distillate stocks rose by 400,000 barrels. Analysts had looked for a decline of 1.6 million barrels, while API data was said to show a fall of 849,000 barrels.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

How carriers can keep their fleets running into 2022

This year has been characterized by severely strained capacity and historically high rates. This environment has caused some stress for carriers, highlighting ongoing issues such as the driver shortage and new truck backlogs. It has also given carriers the opportunity to keep their trucks loaded around the clock and cash in big for an extended period of time. Now, carriers should start planning ahead for potential market turns in 2022.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Future-proofing diesel engines with renewable diesel — Net-Zero Carbon

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, is joined by Carrie Song, vice president of sales at Neste, and Tim Johnson, senior vice president of Diesel Direct, to discuss the many benefits of renewable diesel as a drop-in replacement fuel for conventional diesel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Import activity shows how uncertain companies are about 2022

Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA. The Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index (IOTI) measures bookings or shipping orders for twenty-foot equivalent units by estimated time of departure from the ports of origin on a daily basis. This index is a leading indicator of domestic shipping and warehousing activity. Over the past four months, the index’s high and low ranges have become much wider as importers struggle to navigate supply chain delays and ensure inventory will be available for future demand.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy