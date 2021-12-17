ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Lloyd: GOP needs to reinvent its stance on the climate crisis

Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a conservative high school student, I am concerned with the Republican Party’s current stance on climate change and what it could mean for the future of the party, and the future of my generation. The GOP has repeatedly ignored one of the greatest problems that my generation will...

