Yuma law enforcement overwhelmed by migrant surge

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

video.foxnews.com

fox10phoenix.com

Yuma, Arizona mayor sounds alarm on migrant surge: 'The number is staggering'

YUMA, Ariz. - The mayor of Yuma, Arizona said on Friday that the number of migrant border crossings in the area has reached a "staggering" level. "We know it's been extremely busy this last year in comparison to the previous couple of years, so while the number is staggering, it’s not that surprising given what we’ve been dealing with here throughout the region," Mayor Douglas Nicholls told "Fox & Friends."
ARIZONA STATE
VTDigger

Migrant Justice seeks to rein in Vermont law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration authorities

Leaders of the advocacy group for migrant workers told the Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Wednesday that proposed updates to the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy don’t go far enough to protect undocumented immigrants in the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Migrant Justice seeks to rein in Vermont law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration authorities.
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Yuma, AZ in chaos following surge in migrants at border

YUMA, AZ
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Undersheriff: Judge asked law enforcement to break the law

GOSHEN – A lack of beds at secure detention facilities throughout the state for adolescent offenders ages 16 and 17, who have committed felony-level offenses, has created an issue with county jails. Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Undersheriff Ken Jones, a veteran law enforcement official, says that Orange County Family Court Judge Victoria Campbell recently issued an order that would have made the sheriff’s office violate the law.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
mocomotive.com

Local constable law enforcement holiday initiatives underway

HOUSTON (KIAH)  Over the holidays, law enforcement has stepping up their efforts to keep you and your family safe. Over at Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s Office joined Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office on December 8th, as they coordinated a Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Holiday Initiative. The…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MyChesCo

Commission Approves Law Enforcement Recommendations

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission recently approved recommendations related to police-involved shootings, other uses of force and bias-based policing. Governor Wolf established the first-of-its-kind Commission last year to review and improve policies within commonwealth law enforcement agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction including, but not limited to, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Department of General Services Capitol Police, and the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSET

Significant law enforcement pay raise proposed for Virginia law enforcement

(WSET) — Under Gov. Ralph Northam's outgoing budget proposal, Virginia State Police, correctional officers, sheriff's deputies and regional jail officials would get more money in their pockets. Newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7% pay raise. The starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25%, and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
kyma.com

Yuma mayor issues emergency declaration due to recent migrant surge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls spoke with KYMA.com following his emergency declaration. PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement in response to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issuing a proclamation of emergency as an influx of migrants arrive in the Yuma border sector:
YUMA, AZ
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT TASK FORCE HITS I-45

On December 8, 2021, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable’s Office coordinated a Montgomery/Harris County Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Holiday initiative. The initiative was concentrated in the Interstate 45 corridor from HWY 105 (North) to FM 1960 (South) from 7 pm until midnight. The following agencies participated. Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
roselawgroupreporter.com

DPS Director Silbert moved by hug from young migrant boy at Yuma border

“He walked a little closer and I saw him and he walked through everybody and for some reason he walked up to me,” said DPS Director Silbert said. From DPS video. Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert said he was moved by a hug from a young migrant boy during a press conference held near the border in Yuma on Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
manisteenews.com

Midland Law Enforcement Center without power

The Midland Law Enforcement Center is currently experiencing a power outage. As a result, the staff cannot process gun registrations or sex offender registrations at this time. Walk-in complaints & other issues can still be addressed. The notification was sent in via a Nixle Alert. This story will be updated...
MIDLAND, MI
WWLP

Law enforcement builds case for drugged driving bill

With substances such as marijuana increasingly playing a role in impaired driving crashes, a string of law enforcement officials and their allies on Tuesday urged lawmakers to overcome their concerns and expand the tools available to rein in drugged motorists.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

