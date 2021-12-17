Yuma law enforcement overwhelmed by migrant surge

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission recently approved recommendations related to police-involved shootings, other uses of force and bias-based policing. Governor Wolf established the first-of-its-kind Commission last year to review and improve policies within commonwealth law enforcement agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction including, but not limited to, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Department of General Services Capitol Police, and the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers.
