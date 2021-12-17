Yuma law enforcement overwhelmed by migrant surge

YUMA, Ariz. - The mayor of Yuma, Arizona said on Friday that the number of migrant border crossings in the area has reached a "staggering" level. "We know it's been extremely busy this last year in comparison to the previous couple of years, so while the number is staggering, it’s not that surprising given what we’ve been dealing with here throughout the region," Mayor Douglas Nicholls told "Fox & Friends."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO