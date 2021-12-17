ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Seabreeze House / RX Architects

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: Astro Lighting, Mandarin Stone, VADO, UK Flooring Direct. Text description provided by the architects. Sea Breeze is located on Camber Sands beach in East Sussex, directly backing onto the natural sand dunes behind and with outstanding views across the beach and the English Channel to the south. The site is...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Villa Aa / C.F. Moller Architects

An ”invisible” villa built as an addition to a historic farm and is integrated respectfully into the surrounding protected nature.. The historic farm building is situated in a protected countryside near the Oslo Fjord, which has been inhabited since the Viking Age. Villa Aa is built as a residence for the next generation of the family on the farm and is designed to adapt to the regulations for the protected area, the nature of the site, and the use as both an office and a home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Vidyasirimedhi Central Building / Architects 49

Structural Engineers: Architectural Engineering 49. Text description provided by the architects. As part of Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology’s (VISTEC) continuous expansion plan in Rayong, Thailand, the proposed reception hall was intended to ideally characterize the heart of the campus. The K Building serves as a second multi-purpose hall, with a 327-seat capacity, facilitating main events, guest seminars & lectures and congregation ceremonies.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Residence in Saronida / MPLUSM Architects

Civil Engineers: Chrisanthos Kalligeros, Ergosystem, CCC ENGINEERING. Text description provided by the architects. Highly perched on the rocky terrain of the mountain, this site offers sweeping views of the seafront. The unwinding road along the Saronic Gulf coast leads to Saronida, 31 km southeast of Athens. The steeply inclined land...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Chicago Townhouse / Alexander Gorlin Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood of single-family homes in Chicago, on a lot of 125’ x 25’, this 2,800 sq. ft. townhouse is limited in width by the narrow lot, and also the zoning code that limits its height to 25’ to the bottom of the roof joists. These restrictions offered the opportunity to lower the entrance to four feet below grade in order to maximize the height of this three-story residence. The entrance is located in the center of the plan, limiting circulation to the area of limited light and air within the body of the house.
CHICAGO, IL
Tree Hugger

100-Year-Old House Transformed Into Low-Carbon Home for Architect

When it comes to designing and building sustainable homes, sometimes the best (and greenest) way forward is to refurbish an existing structure. So when it came time for Australian architect Ben Callery to design an environmentally friendly home for his growing family, he and his wife Brigitte chose to purchase a fixer-upper from a friend's father, with the intention of retrofitting the existing front rooms, while adding and transforming the rear of the house and property into a cozy, secluded "nest" that would welcome in the sun and outdoor breezes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Three New Bailey / Make Architects

Manufacturers: Aluprof, Boon Edam, Ketley Brick, SAS International, Domus Group, Inscape Interiors, Thorp Precast. Services Engineer: Hannan Associates, Thorp Precast. Text description provided by the architects. Salford’s cotton-weaving heritage was the inspiration behind the Make Architects’ designed, highly flexible commercial office building at Three New Bailey. The scheme...
ARCHITECTURE
ArchDaily

Nikotama Terrace Cooperative House / Okuno Architectural Planning

Nikotama Terrace Cooperative House / Okuno Architectural Planning. Interior Design: IRIE TAKESHI Architectural Design Office. Structural Engineers: Konishi Structural Engineers. Contractor: Tokyo Gumi. Text description provided by the architects. The Nikotama Terrace is a cooperative house located on the hillside of the Kokubunji cliff line that runs from Futakotamagawa to...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Flat in Zverynas / HEIMA architects

Text description provided by the architects. A home for a large family was designed in Zverynas - the greenest district of Vilnius. The building has an interesting history – in 1860 it was the first brick building in a district that was entirely consisting of wooden architecture. The building was originally built as a factory, after that, it changed to use a couple of times to host a co-living space, cinema studio, archive and was later abandoned. In 2018 it was renovated and some new construction was added to create a luxury apartment complex in the green center of Vilnius.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Landscaping
ArchDaily

Visitor Pavilion / Moxon Architects

Landscape consultant: Townshend Landscape Architects. Text description provided by the architects. Moxon Architects has completed Brent Cross Town’s Visitor Pavilion. Open to the public, the Visitor Pavilion will be the bedrock of public engagement for the delivery of the £7bn regeneration project by Argent Related and Brent Council, providing welcoming spaces for visitors, project teams, residents, and the wider community, while promoting the positive placemaking principles that will be embedded in the new North London neighborhood.
ARCHITECTURE
ArchDaily

Cabin Ulvik / Rever & Drage Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This cabin in Ulvik, Western Norway, is a homage to country-road architecture. Important as sources of inspiration are the works of Rudolf Olgiati; with its blend of vernacular architecture and historical design principles, as well as the romantic nationalism paintings of Hans Gude. The latter both in a direct, landscape way and in a more abstract way being within the tradition of design as a method of slow and steady progression.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Van Hoecke Offices & Production Hall / B-architecten

Text description provided by the architects. The offices, showrooms, and production halls of the Van Hoecke company are enlarged by means of two extensions in the multipurpose building on the one hand and in the production hall and the office building on the other. The new multipurpose building is adjacent...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hover House / Pranala Associates

Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Louis Poulsen, Daikin, Duravit, MIWA, Tostem Aluminium. Lead Architects: Ronald Pallencaoe, Erick Laurentius, Darius Tanujoyo. Text description provided by the architects. Just a step away from the entrance, visitors will be taken on a journey to enjoy the architecture of the house. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, Hover House presents architectural themes that experiment with gravity. From the beginning, the architecture of this house wanted to show that concrete which usually seems heavy can be designed in such a way that it looks light.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Kissa Lemon / Spicy Architects + O.F.D.A.

Kissa Lemon / Spicy Architects + O.F.D.A. Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Coffee Shop Interiors. Text description provided by the architects. Teahouse Lemon is one of the Fujiyoshida City Honcho-dori Avenue Revitalization Projects. Fujiyoshida City is located in Yamanashi Prefecture and is known as the closest city to Mt. Fuji....
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Cuata II House / Aldana Sánchez

Architects: Aldana + Sánchez - Ingenieros Arquitectos. Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, MOEN, Cemex, Apasco, Batab, CASTEL, COP Recubrimientos, Calorex, Estevez, FANOSA, Helvex, Interceramic, Magg, Rotoplas. Consultants: Consultoría Ambiental - SCGI. Text description provided by the architects. A white cube compresses the first stage of construction of a residence in a...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates. ‘Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu’ is the first special tourist zone designated in Seoul back in 1997. The army base in Yongsan used to be occupied by the Japanese Army until the US Army took over after the national liberation of Korea. Afterward, small stores and bars targeting American soldiers opened and the military camp town emerged, turning the place into an amusement district for US soldiers. The urbanization of the area into a community of American soldiers and related foreigners continued. Itaewon became known to the world after various international conferences and events, including the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, were held in the 1980s. It turned into a tourist attraction visited by tourists from all countries including Japan. The former Capital Hotel, which opened in 1988, took this tourism demand into account when it opened and included various entertainment facilities, such as a nightclub, karaoke, and sauna. The 30 or more years were long enough for demands to grow for a variety of changes in the hotel’s business structure and zoning system regarding the changes that have taken place in the culture of the Itaewon region, where the hotel is located.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Hyde Sukhumvit 11 Building / Architects 49

Landscape Architect: Landscape Architects of Bangkok LAB. Text description provided by the architects. Located in the prime Sukhumvit 11 area, close to Bangkok’s commercial district, Hyde 11 reflects Nana Road’s vibrant, urban atmosphere and offers its residents a luxurious metropolitan lifestyle. The dual tower design maximizes floor area and automated parking provides space efficiency and convenience. The condominium towers where tested and modeled through a rigorous design process to ensure the residences’ comfort and tranquility.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe, Aldaba Jardines, Grupo JOBEN. Text description provided by the architects. Terraza Roma comprises an outdoor space transformed into the rooftop of an existing residential building, which seeks to create a calm and habitable space for the upper terrace of an apartment in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

outside barcelona, SUMO architects wraps its BE house in an operable shading system

SUMO architects introduces a breezy dwelling, dubbed ‘BE house,’ for a family of four in in argentona, a small city situated 30min by car from barcelona. the house is situated along a plot of 370 square meters with an optimized orientation within its natural and built surroundings, characterized by small, clustered houses. the house was designed inspired by passive house principles. it is compact, and defined by its offset occupiable facade. the concrete floor on the ground floor allows the interior to become a low heating and cooling demand building.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia. Valentino Gareri Atelier has been selected to design the pilot project for a circular economy village model that aims to redefine urban sprawl through sustainability and diverse programming. Comprising eight residential hamlets with co-working and entertainment spaces, The Spiral Village will be created using emerging 3D printing methods and will foster circularity through a waste-to-resources hub, a diverse regenerative agricultural system, a sustainable water management system and renewable energy.
AUSTRALIA
ArchDaily

Paradis Waterfront / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter AS

Text description provided by the architects. The Paradis Waterfront housing project is the first subarea to be developed within the master plan for Paradis South, drawn by Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter and approved in 2016. Situated along the fjord, the project includes a public park continuously running along the coastline. The surrounding landscape features are of exceptional quality with vast views and extensive openness. Inside the housing development, spaces are green, protected, and intimate. This contrast is deliberately highlighted in both interior and exterior spaces.
VISUAL ART

