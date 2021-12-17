St. Joseph couple injured after 4-vehicle rear-end crash
PLATTE COUNTY — Two people from St. Joseph were injured in a four vehicle accident just before 6p.m. Thursday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...stjosephpost.com
PLATTE COUNTY — Two people from St. Joseph were injured in a four vehicle accident just before 6p.m. Thursday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0