ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The excellent Apple TV HD is at its lowest price ever right now

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has been on the hunt for a bargain Apple TV HD needs to take note right here, right now — today is the day where you can bag the latest Apple TV HD at its lowest price yet. Today, you'll pay just $124.98. You might be...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Apple Tv Hd#Disney Plus#Clickpad#The App Store#Apple One
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
People

At Nearly $100 Off, This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Some people find cleaning relaxing, while others regard it as an incredibly daunting task. No matter what your feelings are about the chore, there's nothing wrong with making it easier on yourself with smart gadgets, like a robot vacuum. There are several models on the market, but iRobot Roomba is one of the top rated brands that has thousands of shoppers leaving rave reviews. One in particular is currently a whopping $95 off at Amazon for a limited time, so now is your chance to grab one for less than $180, which is its lowest price ever.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Fire TV Cube at $74.99 is cheaper now than it has ever been in the past — New Lowest Price Ever

The Fire TV Cube has gone on sale for $74.99. This is the first time that it has ever been priced this low. You read that right. Even though Black Friday and Prime Day typically have the best prices on Amazon devices, this sale is $5 less than the Fire TV Cube was during both of those big sales. I suspect that, perhaps, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is still available at its all-time low of $34.99, took away so many sales from the Fire TV Cube that Amazon decided to make up for it by dropping the Cube’s price a bit further before the holiday buying rush is over. The Fire TV Cube is available for $74.99 with the new remote, which has App buttons and a Guide button, or with the older remote, if you prefer to forgo the extra buttons for a cleaner remote. As a reminder, the Fire TV Cube is the best performing Fire TV ever, offers hands-free voice control, has a built-in IR blaster for controlling home theater equipment hands-free, 16GB of internal storage, and includes Amazon’s Ethernet adapter, which costs $15 on its own.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Apple TV+ Now Available Via Sky Glass and Sky Q

LONDON – The Apple TV app is now directly available to users of a Sky Q box or Sky Glass television in the UK and Ireland, giving them access to TV+ without the need to install the app on smart tv. This is also set to roll out in Germany, Austria and Italy.
TECHNOLOGY
CinemaBlend

Apple TV+ Subscription: The Plan, The Price And What’s Included

In November 2019, Apple TV+ arrived on the scene and offered streaming enthusiasts (and recent iPhone buyers) a new, fresh platform to watch an abundance of original movies, shows, documentaries, and specials. In the two years since its launch, the service has only gotten bigger and better with Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso and movies like the Academy Award-nominated Wolfwalkers.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple AirPods 3 On Sale for $139.99 [Lowest Price Ever]

Apple's new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds are on sale for $139.99 today. That's lower than the price they were at on Black Friday and a $39.01 discount from their regular price of $179. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
ithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ orders “Container”, its first Russian language series

Apple TV+ has ordered its first Russian language series “Container”. Variety reports that the new show will premiere on the video streaming service in spring 2022 which is on-air in Russia and CIS on START since September 2021. The upcoming series is produced by streaming service START, Eduard...
TV & VIDEOS
Macdaily News

Apple releases tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

More than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support, Apple on Monday released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system released in September 2021. tvOS 15.2 introduces a new Memories experience for Photos, includes a new Store tab in...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy