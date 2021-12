Most of us wish we had more money and capital, but sometimes we forget about those hanging on at the margins. If those struggling are invisible to us, that often says more about our deficiencies than their own. In a recent conversation, I am reminded that there are those, particularly in rural areas, who were missing doctor and physical therapy appointments because of high gas prices. The conversation recalls, and not in a good way, the tone-deaf belly laugh emanating from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm when asked on Bloomberg Politics about her plan for rising gas prices.

