Schools nationwide take precautions over Dec. 17 school shooting ‘trend’ on TikTok

By Cassandra Stone
 7 days ago
A threat began circulating on TikTok Thursday warning of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violence for Dec. 17. In response, many schools have issued statements on the matter and have increased police presence on Friday just in case. Parents across the U.S. were sent into a tailspin of panic and anxiety as the threat gained traction.

While no specific schools were mentioned in the viral threats, schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania have said classes on Friday would see an increase in police presence or would be canceled altogether due to the threats made on the social media platform, The Associated Press reports. Many school districts across the country have said they haven't found the threats to be credible, but are taking precautions nonetheless.

Bosque County Sheriff's Department in Texas released a statement on Facebook this morning responding to the threat:

"The safety of our children and school staff is priority 1. Please be vigilant and remember, if you see something, say something."

Brevard County School District in Florida is encouraging parents to explain the serious nature of these threats to their children.

"We are asking you to speak with your children about the serious nature of making a school threat," the statement reads. "They are NEVER a 'joke' and they will not be treated lightly under any circumstances. Any threat made will be investigated to the fullest extent and serious consequences will follow. Please help your children understand that some of these consequences carry life-long repercussions."

Police departments and school districts across the country have issued similar warnings and statements as they expend extra resources to ensure school safety on Friday.

Parents all over the country are sharing their worries about what is being dubbed as "American School Shooting Day."

Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist and owner of Curry Psychology Group, says a threat doesn't have to be credible or carried out in order to cause substantial mental harm.

"Some research shows that the people who weren't physically present at a traumatic event—didn't witness it, weren't exposed to it—can have higher rates of traumatic stress or overall distress than victims who were present at the event," Curry tells TODAY.

She says parents can help their children through experiences like this by limiting their exposure to the news and social media—like TikTok.

"Whatever you can do to limit their exposure to these images and sensationalized news stories is going to be for the better," she explains. "And checking yourself to also make sure that you're not playing into it. If we model it for them, they absolutely pick up on our reactions and our fears."

Motherly

7 signs you are ready for another baby

I never thought I’d be a mom of three. Especially given how long it took us to feel ready to handle one baby, let alone be ready for another baby. Before having our first daughter, my husband and I sketched out a roadmap of all the things we wanted to achieve and get in order before expanding our family. Travel, buy a house or rent an apartment in a good school district, and find jobs that we enjoyed were on the list. We truly believed that only after we achieved all those goals would we be “ready” to handle raising kids.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

The FDA warns pregnant women or those who may become pregnant should not take the Merck Covid pill

This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

Covid testing in schools can replace quarantine, CDC says

After two new studies were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, the agency has stated it will update its materials to help schools implement a “test to stay” policy instead of quarantines after Covid exposure if schools are able to do so.
EDUCATION
Motherly

These are the best things we bought in 2021

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. What an incredible year it has been! We got out of our sweatpants, put on our skinny jeans and got right back to normal. Hahahahhaha. None of that's true at all. In fact, 2021 may have been just as weird as 2020. We spent plenty of time at home and plenty of time getting back into the swing of things, but definitely felt unsure about all of it.
SHOPPING
Motherly

