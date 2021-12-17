CoStar Group Announces Plans for Expanded Corporate Campus in Richmond, Virginia

JASPER – German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC) and its Bank subsidiary, German American Bank, have announced additions to its Executive Management team. As previously announced and approved by the Board of Directors earlier in the year with respect to its ongoing management succession plan the following promotions are effective as of January 1, 2022: Mark A. Schroeder will be assuming the newly created position of Executive Chairman, D. Neil Dauby will be assuming the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and Bradley M. Rust will transition to an expanded role of Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, while also continuing in his current Chief Financial Officer role. Randy L. Braun will continue to serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer and Keith A. Leinenbach as the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO