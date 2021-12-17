CoStar Group Announces Plans for Expanded Corporate Campus in Richmond, Virginia
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, specializing in multifamily and single family residential, office, industrial, retail, hospitality and land property sectors, announced today the planned expansion of its research and technology center in Richmond, Virginia. The new corporate campus is...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0