Kentucky State

Carly Pearce Pledges $1 From Every Ticket Sold To Kentucky Tornado Relief

By Dani Medina
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce is taking care of her home state.

The 2021 Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year is pledging $1 for every ticket to the second leg of her " 29 Tour " toward Kentucky tornado relief after a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state, Pearce announced on Instagram earlier this week.

"There are a lot of people from my Kentucky home who are going through a really devastating time right now with their lives completely changed overnight so having the opportunity to help with some of the rebuilding is so important to me," Pearce said in a press release, according to CMT .

The Kentucky native is teaming up with Plus1, a nonprofit that works with "leading music industry artists, events and brands in unlocking funding and building visibility for high-impact social and environmental justice initiatives," according to its website .

Pearce announced earlier this week she would extend her "29 Tour" into the new year. Tickets for the tour from her CMA - nominated album, 29: Written in Stone , go on sale Friday (December 17). The 2022 leg of the tour kicks off in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on March 10 and ends in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 9.

