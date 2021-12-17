ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Upcoming game postponed

Pastrnak and the Bruins will not play the Canadiens on Saturday after the NHL announced the game's postponement...

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NESN

David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Disappointed By NHL’s Olympic Decision

It was likely that several members of the Boston Bruins would represent their home country in the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February. But due to COVID-19 and a potential five-week quarantine in China should someone test positive, the NHL decided to not send its players. David Pastrnak already was a...
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
LA Kings Insider

Kings announce details on 12/22 postponement & upcoming schedule, Reign game postponed + roster moves

As I am sure you’ve seen by now, the Kings won’t play a game until the other side of the holiday break. The scheduled game against the Edmonton Oilers was postponed on Sunday, with regards to travel across the border. The NHL and NHLPA then announced last night that the league’s holiday break would be moved up to begin tomorrow, December 22, which postpones the scheduled Kings game on 12/23 against the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as four other games scheduled for that day.
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
