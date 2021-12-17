TikTok threat prompts several school closings in Minnesota

Lakeville Area school administrators canceled classes on Friday, one day after issuing a warning about TikTok posts threatening of shooting and bomb threats at schools.

Details of that threat weren't discussed.

Brainerd Public Schools and Little Falls Community schools are all closed for similar reasons.

In Farmington, classes were switched to flexible learning after the threatening post was made.

Anoka-Hennepin, which has the largest enrollment of any school district in Minnesota, did not call off class but informed parents of the situation.

"We haven't had a day without some sort of social media threat impacting school for about eight days," Anoka-Hennepin schools superintendent David Law told Paul Douglas on the WCCO Morning News, noting that they were notified about the TikTok challenge on Wednesday night.

Law said they always tell parents when it comes to this type of threat to discuss with their kids how serious it is, review their social media posts, and follow up.

The district then tries to identify the source of the threat, and turn it over to law enforcement, said Law.

"We can turn that whole process around pretty quick, sadly," he said.