ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Celtics are 'focused' on adding 3rd star to pair with Tatum and Brown

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYgxf_0dPd25UV00

There seems to be a consensus around the NBA that the Celtics are looking to change their perpetually underachieving roster. The idea of trading Jaylen Brown has been floated as the most likely possibility, considering his issues meshing with Jayson Tatum.

But the Celtics would fail to receive equal value in any trade involving Brown, meaning they would be taking a momentary step back. With that in mind, one NBA Insider says two sources believe the C’s are actually looking to add a third star to pair with Tatum and Brown.

“There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is ‘working,’ leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved,” writes Matt Moore of Action Network . “Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”

The question, of course, is who that third star may be. The Celtics were loosely linked to Ben Simmons over the offseason, but the 76ers’ asking price for their absentee star may still be too much. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi and Zach Lowe report the Sixers have been “aggressive” in trying to land a top-25 player in exchange for Simmons, who still hasn’t played this season.

On top of that, Simmons just signed a five-year, $177 million extension.

The idea of adding a third star to Tatum and Brown may seem tantalizing, but there are a lot of prohibitive factors. The 14-14 Celtics will host the Warriors Friday at the Garden.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Network#76ers#Espn#Sixers
Marietta Daily Journal

Wheeler grad Jaylen Brown returns to All-Star form with Celtics

This is the Jaylen Brown who made the All-Star game for the first time last year. The hamstring strain appears to be behind him and the coaching staff unleashed the 25-year-old right from tipoff as he buried the Cavaliers. Brown played all 12 minutes in the first quarter — which...
NBA
CBS Boston

Returning To Celtics A ‘Surreal’ Moment For Joe Johnson

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans haven’t had much to cheer for during an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. They finally got a moment Wednesday night though, thanks to a blast from the past. While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on rosters everywhere, one of the silver linings is all of the G League players and stars of yesteryear now making their way to the NBA. On Wednesday, it was Joe Johnson signing with the Celtics — the team that drafted him 10th overall back in 2001 — that broke the internet. So when fans shuttled into TD Garden to see...
NBA
NESN

Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy