December 17th: Moderna and Pfizer recommended over J&J vaccine HR 1

Novavax Inc. shares were volatile in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech drug maker said initial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine booster showed immune responses against the omicron variant.
New Study Adds More Evidence for Omicron Immune Evasion. Results suggest that previously infected individuals and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk for infection with the omicron variant, and omicron is completely resistant to all antibodies in clinical use today. A new study from Columbia researchers, in collaboration with scientists...
Dec 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) became the latest big tech company to drop out of next month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) physically because of worries about the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Verge reported on Friday. Microsoft joins other firms including General Motors Co (GM.N) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O)...
This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
