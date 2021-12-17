ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Texas DPS officials say they haven’t received word of complaint to DOJ about Operation Lone Star

By Sandra Sanchez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3mIA_0dPd1n0t00

WESLACO, Texas (Border Report) — A day after a group of civil rights organizations asked the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Operation Lone Star — a Texas initiative to combat migrant smuggling at the border — state officials say they have not been contacted by the federal government or been issued a complaint.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told Border Report on Thursday that the agency has received no formal complaint from the Department of Justice yet.

Civil rights groups ask DOJ to investigate ‘discriminatory’ Operation Lone Star in Texas

The ACLU of Texas, Latino Justice, Texas Civil Rights Project and Texas Fair Defense Project are among those on Wednesday that filed a Title VI complaint with the federal government alleging that Operation Lone Star is an “unlawful, racist and xenophobic system of state immigration enforcement in Texas.”

They say it targets Black and brown migrants, and they want federal funding affiliated with the operation revoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjrhU_0dPd1n0t00
Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Safety speaks to media on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas, along with officials from the Texas Military Department. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Olivarez said he has been on ranches alongside law enforcement and he disputes reports that troopers are escorting migrants across private fence lines to arrest them on trespassing charges.

Gov. Abbott refuses to enforce federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard in Texas

“Those allegations saying we are violating civil rights well I don’t agree with that because I’ve been out there with them. We’ve spoken to ranch owners and they’re concerned, they’re concerned for their safety,” Olivarez said.

“We’re seeing large groups of these illegal immigrants coming across these ranches — these private ranches — and they are wearing camouflage clothing so these are not your typical asylum-seekers. These are illegal immigrants who are trying to get away for a reason,” Olivarez said. He added that they have arrested “criminal gang members mixed in with those groups.”

In response to what would happen if federal funds were pulled from agencies participating in Operation Lone Star, Olivarez said: “We’re not relying on the federal government, that’s why we took action since the beginning of March with Operation Lone Star and we’re going to continue moving forward.”

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Health expert says Omicron likely in the Rio Grande Valley, possible case in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A physician assistant in Brownsville said his clinic has tested a COVID-19 positive patient that may have the Omicron variant. Eder Hernandez, Physician Assistant with Valley Med Urgent Care, said they sent the sample to an Austin laboratory for testing. “They sent us some information, an addendum, that they have possibly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott sticks with hands-off approach to COVID-19 as omicron spreads

As other states are mobilizing to respond to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Gov. Greg Abbott is not budging on his hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic that was cemented months ago. In March, Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate, marking the beginning of a sharp shift toward preaching “personal responsibility” and an outright rejection of any […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

CBP: 34 arrested in series of smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 34 arrests over the course of three smuggling events. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Weslaco agents received information that a residence was being used to harbor migrants. In collaboration with Weslaco PD, officers responded and discovered nine migrants present at the location. There was […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston. The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year. The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weslaco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
ValleyCentral

UTEP: Evidence of COVID-19 in Texas Deer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to research conducted by University of Texas at El Paso’s Douglas Watts, Ph.D., professor of biological sciences, COVID-19 has been found present in white-tailed deer in Texas. A report on the discovery was published recently in Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on diseases transmitted to humans […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Over $600k in meth seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $600k in alleged methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge. On Dec. 20, CBP officers encountered a white Dodge Ram. The driver was a 49-year-old man arriving from Mexico. He was a U.S. citizen, according to a news release from CBP. The vehicle […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Multiple migrants, weapons discovered in stash house

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 34 migrants and seized two weapons from a La Joya stash house. On Saturday, a Parks and Wildlife State Park Police officer advised McAllen Border Patrol Station agents of multiple migrants being loaded into a white van in Mission. The officer attempted to […]
LA JOYA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Doj#Illegal Immigrants#Border Report#The Department Of Justice#Operation Lone Star#Latino#Title Vi#National Guard
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol seizes $400k worth of marijuana over three days

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized $450,000 worth of marijuana over the last three days. On Saturday, Dec. 18, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded to activity near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. A K-9 team located four bundles of marijuana, weighing 157 pounds. The total is valued at approximately […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Man dies after fire in Edinburg

Editor’s note: The article was updated to clarify that the man was in his 60s, rather than 60 years old. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after a structure fire in Edinburg. Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1100 block of E. Schunior Street on Thursday afternoon. A man […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
ValleyCentral

New Edinburg mayor sworn into office, promises transparency

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Ramiro Garza was sworn in as the new mayor of the city of Edinburg. Present at his speech were local and federally elected officials who listened to Garza’s promise to bring transparency to the city’s government. “By electing me you decided you would like a fresh start, and I […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg FD responding to structure fire, one in serious condition

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man has been transported to a local hospital after a structure fire in Edinburg. Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1100 block of E. Schunior Street on Thursday afternoon. A 60-year-old man has been transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to officials with […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen: Five transported to hospital after crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people were transported to a local hospital after a crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles, and occurred in front of Target and Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen. There were a total of seven people involved in the crash, and five were transported to the hospital. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ICE announces body worn cameras in new program

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a pilot program where ICE officers will begin to wear body cameras. The program is for select cities, and the body cameras will be worn for pre-planned operations, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “With its body worn camera […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ValleyCentral

4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Crews are working to extinguish a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that has left four people injured. The fire started at about 1 a.m. Thursday at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston. The company says four people were hurt but everyone else on site […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Omicron causing Christmas concerns

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hopes for a normal Christmas might be dashed by the newly discovered omicron variant. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing after Thanksgiving. For most of 2021, the Delta variant was the dominant strain of COVID-19. However, since omicron was discovered last month – the new variant now accounts for a majority […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy