In search of the biomarker holy grail

Jason R. Brown, MD: So, interesting questions that the paper raised. Especially toward the end of the paper, I feel like they brought up some good points especially in regards to writing clinical trials using those maintenance strategies and biomarkers for those maintenance strategies. Biomarkers are going to be especially important in determining what patients get the benefit. What we’ve seen is PD-L1 [programmed cell death ligand-1] has been reported especially in the avelumab study. And while there’s benefit in the PD-L1-positive patients, there’s also benefit in the entire population as a whole. That may not be the only biomarker that we end up needing to be considering. We might want to end up considering tumor mutational burden. Potentially genomic classifiers like TGF-beta [transforming growth factor-beta], that may be something that we want to look at down the road in terms of determining what subset of patients are really going to get the most benefit from this strategy.

