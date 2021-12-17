In search of the biomarker holy grail

When patients start dialysis, the overall goal is for these treatments to become part of their lives and try to maintain as much of their daily routine including family commitments and employment. Unfortunately, this situation is not the norm. It is known that end-stage kidney disease impacts quality of life and is often associated with feelings of loss of control or loss of their previous routines. Employment has a role in feelings of self-sufficiency and productiveness beyond the financial impact. Maintaining employment can be difficult with the time-consuming treatments, disease-related symptoms, or the physical requirements of previous employment. Kirkeskov et al. conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis regarding employment rates in adults receiving dialysis or a kidney transplant. They found between January 1966 and August 2020 the employment rate for dialysis patients was 26.3%. This is similar to what is seen in individual countries. Erickson et al. had a similar percentage (23-24%) among patients starting dialysis in the United States between 1996 and 2013. Kirkeskov et al. also examined employment around the time of transplant. They found the employment rate was 36.9% pre-transplant and 38.2% post-transplant.
