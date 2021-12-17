ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lost Daughter’ Is a Raw, Gritty and Gripping Meditation of the Difficulties of Motherhood

By Emily Zemler
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is perhaps no relationship more fraught than that between a mother and her daughter, and in The Lost Daughter that tension becomes so brittle it snaps. The film—written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal—is based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name, a revelatory glimpse of what it can...

observer.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
CBS News

Maggie Gyllenhaal on directing "The Lost Daughter"

Oscar-nominated actress (and movie buff) Maggie Gyllenhaal is now at the helm, as director of her first feature, a psychological thriller called "The Lost Daughter," that is already winning awards. She talked with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about a story that tells both uncomfortable and liberating truths regarding motherhood, and of embarking on a whole new career.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Dagmara Dominczyk
Deadline

‘The Lost Daughter’: Deadline’s Read The Screenplay Series Kicks Off With Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Writing And Directing Debut

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series returns to exclusively reveal the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Maggie Gyllenhaal made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, the adaptation of pseudonymous Italian author Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel. Gyllenhaal, an Oscar-nominated actress, also adapted the screenplay and did not pull punches with the book’s provocative material. She has already been awarded for the feat, taking the Best Screenplay prize at the Venice Film Festival where the Netflix film premiered as well as at the Gotham Awards, where the pic picked up a leading four...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Screenplay Contenders From ‘Lost Daughter’ to ‘Spencer’ Grapple With Messy Emotions of Motherhood

In many of 2021’s screenplay contenders, motherhood is laid bare in all of its thorny reality. These are movies in which, as Olivia Colman’s protagonist reveals in “The Lost Daughter,” parenting is a “crushing responsibility.” For her character, there is ecstatic relief with every reprieve from parenting one’s children, despite the gnawing guilt. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, in selecting the slim, interior, radical Elena Ferrante novel as her first screenplay to adapt and direct, has boldly taken advantage of new opportunities for women behind the camera to reframe our conception of motherhood.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

London Film Critics nominations: ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter led the London Film Critics Circle nominations announced today with nine and six apiece, respectively, including Film of the Year. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II was next with five. Both Campion and Hogg were also nominated for Best Director alongside Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car and Céline Sciamma for Petite Maman.
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: ‘Lost Daughter’ dares to explore maternal instinct’s absence

As an actor, Maggie Gyllenhaal has been attracted to (and done some of her best work in) roles of considerable moral ambiguity, such as Sherrybaby, The Kindergarten Teacher, Secretary, or cable series The Deuce. So it figures that for her directorial debut she would choose a story about a female protagonist who’s “complicated” to the point of almost repelling sympathy—and that she would take the job seriously enough to give that role to someone else. (While it’s not always true, odds that an actor’s first directing project will turn out an insufferable vanity project greatly increase when they insist on starring in it, too.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Doll
Newnan Times-Herald

Capsule Reviews: The Lost Daughter, Nightmare Alley, and The Novice

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her feature film directing debut with this adaptation of a novel by Elena Ferrante. The story follows a British woman named Leda Caruso (played by Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman) vacationing on an island. Dark memories of her troubled past come flooding back to her when she encounters Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Lost Daughter review: Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman embrace the thorniness of motherhood

Dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris. 15, 122 minutes.Olivia Colman makes even the most pedestrian emotions seem poetic. In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, mild irritation is given the weight of grief – the cragged lines forming around a soured mouth. Her character Leda Caruso, a British academic who’s come to the Greek isle of Spetses with a suitcase full of books, has emerged from her foxhole of a rented apartment and the quiet company of its caretaker, Lyle (Ed Harris). Finally settled on her beach chair, ice cream...
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Olivia Colman Gives a Mother of a Performance in The Lost Daughter

Colman plays Leda Caruso, a literature professor from Boston who arrives at a Greek island resort with a plan to sit on the beach and work. When a large and boorish family from Queens, New York, whom the cabana boy (Paul Mescal) will describe as “bad people,” lays claim to the beach just in front of her chair, Leda’s face tenses. She refuses to move to another spot on their behalf, a stand that wins her the admiration of Nina (Dakota Johnson), a mother in the group whose increasingly fraught connection to her little girl will ignite Leda’s memories of her own years as a stressed mother to two daughters.
CELEBRITIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Film review: The Lost Daughter

The Lost Daughter is the latest case of a movie with MLTS – Misleading Trailer Syndrome. Between the deep-bass music, the weird whispering, and Olivia Colman looking creepy and mysterious, you’d be forgiven for expecting some kind of Girl on the Train , what’s-even-real-here thriller. You may still be expecting it deep into the movie’s two-hour runtime, waiting for the inevitable twist. Well – spoiler alert – the twist is that there’s no twist.
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

‘Lost Daughter’ Comes Together

“The Lost Daughter” (120 mins, Rated R for language, some sexual content, brief nudity and thematic elements). 8 out of 10. Little seen actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, sister to Jake, has taken on the task that many actors have resorted to over the years — and quite excessively in recent years — to directing. And many actors-turned-filmmakers have become accomplished at their new trade, creating a double-edged career. But Maggie hasn’t been in front of the camera that much lately — and as a result, she’s decided to try her hand at directing, choosing the 2008 novella “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante…a deep-rooted psychological think-piece aimed at a middle-aged woman who wanders in-and-out of reality vs. fantasy as she reflects on her life up to now.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional – and sometimes physical – scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Laredo Morning Times

Lisa Taddeo on Maggie Gyllenhaal Exploring the ‘Inner Life of a Woman’ in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Since my own child was born, I must often. Pause. from writing and scream at her for interrupting me. Pause. And at my husband for not helping. As I am doing this moment, writing this piece. And how fitting. Because Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter” is the book I bring up when talking about the way the world disparages “a bad mother.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sedona.Biz

Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30

Sedona AZ (December 16, 2021) – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “The Lost Daughter” showing for a limited time: Dec. 26-30. “The Lost Daughter” is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Olivia Colman and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal. [...] The post Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a gripping drama about parental strife

There’s always a moment when we stop seeing our parents as superheroes and learn they’re human beings just as fragile as us. The ones who taught us right from wrong and can heal any hurt with a hug are also prone to selfishness, hopelessness, and plain-old mean-spirited behavior. You can never predict when it happens, how it happens, or how to deal with it. What you can do is start tracing back your childhood memories to look for clues. You might ask, “How long have those feelings been there?” “Did I do something to make them worse?” “Do those feelings ever go away, even when I become a parent?” There may not be a definitive way to ease those feelings, but one thing’s for sure. Running away from them will only make it all worse.
MOVIES
manisteenews.com

New this week: 'Lost Daughter,' NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter" cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr's best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman's “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
NASHVILLE, TN
KTVB

Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Turning 17 With Adorable Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback of her children in honor of their 17th birthday. "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Julia...
CELEBRITIES

