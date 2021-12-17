ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden in Comparison to Jimmy Carter

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Show
 7 days ago

Tommy Pigott talks national political climate, run down a year-end Biden administration review, and previews the 2022 election year with guest host Mike Elam.

“At a certain point it’s almost an insult to Jimmy Carter to compare Jimmy Carter to Joe Biden because Joe Biden is trying to outpace Jimmy Carter at almost every single step he can. Like you mentioned inflation we’re seeing the highest inflation since that era, but we also see at least Jimmy Carter at points would take responsibility. I mean I’m not a fan of his policies" said Pigott.

"I think he was a disaster, but at least he would try and rescue Americans that were held hostage and everything else. Joe Biden calls leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan an extraordinary success, so at a certain point at least Jimmy Carter took responsibility, Joe Biden’s not even doing that. Instead he’s spending day after day trying to say ‘not my fault'" says Pigott.

