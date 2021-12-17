ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UN rights forum agrees to probe abuses in Ethiopia

 7 days ago

GENEVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a proposal to set up an international expert panel to report on violations committed by all sides in Ethiopia's year-old war.

The vote on the resolution, brought by the European Union (EU), was 21 states in favour, 15 against including China and Russia, with 11 abstentions at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

Ethiopia and the African Group of countries had called in the debate for its rejection, but several African countries including Senegal and Sudan broke ranks and abstained, the tally showed.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

The Independent

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: All sides committing human rights violations, UN says

All sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia region are committing “severe human rights violations”, the United Nations has said, calling for them to pull back from their year-old war.An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave alarm,” she told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council...
AFRICA
clevelandstar.com

UN Establishes Body to Monitor Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia

Following last month's release of a joint report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the United Nations citing widespread human rights abuses in the country, a U.N. human rights body voted Friday to establish a group of experts to further monitor human rights abuses in Ethiopia as a yearlong war between government forces and forces in the country's Tigray region continues.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence': UN

Countries urged the top UN rights body Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, as Addis Ababa accused them of hijacking the process to exert "political pressure". Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif cautioned that Ethiopia's brutal 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray region could "escalate into generalised violence." This, she said, would have "major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region". The meeting was called to consider launching an international investigation into allegations of horrifying abuses in the country, including mass killings and sexual violence.
AFRICA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Appalled by alarming escalation of rights abuses in Myanmar: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], December 11 (ANI): More than 10 months since Myanmar's military seized power, the country's human rights situation is deepening on an unprecedented scale, the UN rights office, OHCHR, has warned. OHCHR, in a statement on Friday, said that it was "appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. "The Ethiopian government has decided not to command its forces to further advance into the Tigray region," it said in the statement shared on Twitter.
WORLD
NBC News

New wave of abuses alleged in Ethiopia's Tigray

New witness accounts allege that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have been forcibly expelled, detained or killed in one of the most inaccessible areas of Ethiopia's yearlong war in the latest wave of abuses carried out with machetes, guns and knives. Thursday's joint statement by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International...
AFRICA
