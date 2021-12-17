ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic. But what's next?

By Erin Edgemon
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hardly a surprise considering Arizona officials have been talking it up for months, but the official numbers are finally in — the Grand Canyon State has recovered all of the jobs lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Arizona is only the third state in the nation to reach...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix Business Journal

Colleges nationwide face rapid decline in male enrollment — but ASU bucks the trend

Martine Garcia, a first-generation student at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, was surprised when he was asked a few years ago to be president of a new school club. He hadn’t been particularly involved on campus, and the invitation to head the Male Empowerment Network, a support and mentoring group for minority male students, didn’t really make sense.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: TFORL Inc., Corner Edge Interactive, Kendrick Consulting

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings during the week that ended December 10, 2021. Year to date through December 10, the court recorded 51 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 32% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Phoenix Business Journal

DPS Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the U.S.

Global engineering firm has over 900 employees across eight offices DPS Group, a privately-owned global consulting, engineering, and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world, celebrated its tenth anniversary in the U.S. this past year. Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS Group opened its first office in the U.S. in 2011 with a staff of less than 10 based in Framingham, Massachusetts (outside of Boston). The company has since grown its U.S. presence to over 900 employees across eight offices in Albany, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Kansas City, Kansas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Wall Township, New Jersey. “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate 10 years in the United States,” said Aidan O’Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations. “Over the past decade we’ve invested heavily in growing our U.S. presence. That investment has allowed us deliver world class service for our clients and has created a culture of professional satisfaction and career fulfillment for our staff.” Aidan continued, “We devote a huge amount of time and effort into finding and recruiting the best people to our team and providing professional development opportunities to our employees. We partner closely with colleges and universities near our offices, providing internship opportunities and scholarships to develop the next generation of talent. Once someone joins our team we invest heavily in their professional development, always conscious of preparing them to advance to the next step of their career.” DPS has evolved from its process engineering roots to deliver services across the engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, architecture, procurement, construction management, CQV, and client-side technical services. “Covid-19 has been a really tough period for everyone, and DPS is fortunate to be able to play a small part in the fight against the pandemic,” continued Aidan. “In the life sciences sector, DPS has supported 16 COVID-related projects ranging from vaccines and therapeutics to diagnostic tests, while in the semi-conductor sector we executed numerous projects in response to the global shortage of microchips. As a company and as human beings, we are very grateful for the opportunity to help our clients and support their vital work during this unprecedented period.” The company enjoys an unrivaled reputation for innovation, ingenuity, and continuous improvement. Within the life sciences sector there has been a significant focus in recent years on designing facilities for novel therapies, including mRNA, microbiome, oligonucleotide, cell, and gene therapy. Modalities that either didn’t exist or were in the very early stages of development a decade ago are now prominent and require DPS to respond to novel processes in terms of facility design, construction, regulatory compliance, and licensing requirements. In the semi-conductor sector, DPS employees design and build some of the most advanced microchip manufacturing facilities in the world. “Our people are intellectually curious and like a challenge,” said Aidan. “The opportunity to deliver a new solution, design a new approach to a problem, or improve further on existing methodologies is both exciting and fulfilling.” Most recently DPS-designed facilities have been recognized by the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) with two prestigious Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA). In 2019, Moderna’s new clinical development manufacturing facility in Norwood, Mass. was the category winner for Facility of the Future and ElevateBio’s BaseCamp project in Waltham, Mass. was the 2021 category winner for Operational Excellence. DPS Group has contributed to or participated in numerous charitable endeavors over the past ten years. Most recently, DPS established the Indu Conley Memorial Scholarship at Tufts University in 2021 to celebrate the legacy of Indu Conley, an industry subject matter expert and process department manager in the Boston office. “Indu was instrumental in establishing DPS in the US and its Boston office to where it is today, from a small newcomer to an industry leader,” said Eddie Skillington, vice president of business development. “Indu felt very strongly about gender equality in the industry, and she was an advocate for women in pharma and the under-represented in general. We are proud to create a four-year scholarship which will support a student pursuing a degree in engineering in her memory.” “Our approach has always been to take care of our clients and serve their needs first,” continued Aidan. “We are excited about the future and look forward to partnering with our clients to bring cutting-edge discoveries to market.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Business Journal

Mesa names new head of development services

The city of Mesa has named a new director to oversee planning, construction permitting, building inspections and historic preservation within the city. Nana Appiah, who has worked with the city since 2018, will take over the role and title of development services director. In this new position, Appiah will work with private sector developers and city departments to “promote quality and intentional growth and historic preservation,” according to a news release issued by Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy