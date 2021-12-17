ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Late-Night Spon-con, Ranked

By Bethy Squires
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week it was announced that The Late Show, The Late Late Show, and The Daily Show would all come together for a common cause. The last time this happened, it was to address climate change. This time? To announce Google’s “Year in Search” video. Some may see this heavy-handed...

Collider

‘Saturday Night Live’: Paul Rudd’s Best Sketches, Ranked

Fifth time’s the charm for Paul Rudd, who returned to host Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Charli XCX for the sketch show’s final episode of the year. Well…that was the plan. Due to a COVID outbreak in 30 Rock that infected several cast members as well as the overall spike in Omicron variant-related cases, SNL was forced to make some last-minute amends to their Christmas show. For starters, NBC sent home Charli XCX amid safety concerns, leaving the show without a musical guest. Well, at least the audience was there to cheer everyone on. Wait, what’s that? No live audience. But the cast was there though, right? Nope, and neither was most of the crew. Alas, the show must go on, and who better to lend a helping hand than Tom Hanks. Before we dive into this (literally) pieced-together and entirely pre-recorded episode, let’s get to know our host, Mr. Rudd.
ETOnline.com

Joe Biden Makes Late-Night Debut as President

President Joe Biden carved out some time in his busy day on Friday to make his late-night debut as POTUS. Biden appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed, among other things, the late-night host's new Christmas single, "It Was a… (Masked Christmas)," featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
Vulture

Saturday Night Live

The show must go on. In the middle of a COVID-19 surge, SNL sent the audience home and attempted a show with a limited cast and crew. Unfortunately, that meant no live sketches and no Charli XCX, who was still game to perform until she was told she couldn’t do her set at 3 p.m. A huge bummer, but arguably the most reasonable compromise other than outright canceling the show.
Vulture

Lorne Michaels Says SNL Season 50 Might Be a ‘Good Time to Leave’

Lorne Michaels, godfather and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, might retire in three years, maybe, but then again maybe not. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.” Michaels added that he will “do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.” King asked who Michaels thought might be his successor, but he said the moment’s “three years away” and didn’t give her even a smidgen of a hint. This isn’t the first time he’s suggested that the 50th season of SNL might be his point of retirement. He told Today on NBC last fall, “I really deserve to wander off” after season 50. His words, not ours.
Vulture

Charli XCX Did Get to Be on SNL (in a Pretaped Sketch)

Charli XCX couldn’t perform as the musical guest on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but she did get to briefly appear in a pretaped sketch. Titled “The Christmas Socks,” the musical sketch features Paul Rudd and Kyle Mooney as a man and a 6-year-old kid bonding in line buying Christmas presents. The song is a riff on the schmaltzy “The Christmas Shoes” already unpacked by Patton Oswalt. The little kid’s had a rough year, what with his bird going missing. But what’s this? The bird is back? And it’s Charli XCX? And it started a band? What a happy Christmas surprise! As the music video was taped before SNL decided to pull its audience (and the majority of its cast) from its Xmas ep, we also got to spend some time with Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Alex Moffat.
Vulture

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

In the late 1960s, the photographer David Attie was getting regular work from a magazine called Amerika that few Americans ever saw. It was published by the Department of State, in Russian, and it was distributed in order to show off the good life to citizens of the Soviet Union. Attie was an established if not super-famous magazine photographer who had shot, among many other people, Truman Capote for Esquire and Lorraine Hansberry for Vogue. The assignment he had for Amerika was to document Sesame Street, a brand-new television show that had been designed as an advertising-free educational zone, the first of its kind. Attie spent a couple of weeks on the set (back then, it was on the Upper West Side) catching the actors and the Muppet performers at work. Amerika ran the story with a few nice photos, and the negatives and prints went into boxes in Attie’s house in the East 20s. He seems to have ignored them after that through to his death in 1982, and one can make conjectures about why: This was a backstage story about a PBS kids’ show shot for a government magazine, after all — not exactly a glamour job. On to the next gig.
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, she was grateful. The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September. The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
Entertainment
Youtube
Google
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Vulture

This Tall Child Reportedly Had a Real Child

Little baby boy-man John Mulaney just had a John-Munn-baby. TMZ reports that Olivia Munn gave birth to their baby boy on November 24, almost a whole Munnth ago, in Los Angeles. Mulaney used to say that he didn’t want kids, but in September of this year, he announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Munn were expecting their first child.
