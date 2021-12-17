ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in bankruptcies: 3 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals. During the week that ended Dec. 10, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings, including two with total debts above $1 million. Year...

Arlington defense contractor to be acquired by Canadian analytics firm NowVertical

A Toronto-based software and big data analytics firm is expanding its operations into the U.S. public sector market, starting with the a deal to acquire Allegient Defense Inc. NowVertical Group Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange (TSXV: NOW), agreed to purchase the Arlington defense contractor for $10.4 million in cash and stock, the companies announced Tuesday.
Washington Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 10, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
A woeful power supply

Class differences

Needed: Tech connections

Why this biotech moved its HQ out of Montgomery County — and what’s on deck for 2022

The company leaves Montgomery County during a period of pandemic-related growth in its biotech corridor.
Real estate Leads - December 10, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
How landlords and business groups hope to lure workers back to the office this winter

Winter's arrival has companies and business groups looking for more ways to encourage people to come back to the office.
A time of personnel crisis

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Viewpoint: Federal oversight is a key security measure for cyber

Local municipalities and businesses are under attack. Ransomware has grown into a widespread challenge for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to major corporations to local municipalities. In the last few years, the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County Public Schools were attacked, and recently, Washington Adventist University, a private four-year college in Takoma Park, confirmed a ransomware attack. Nationally, breaches such as Solar Winds and Colonial Pipeline impacted public infrastructure that could have been catastrophic.
BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
