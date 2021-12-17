ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

EBR Schools responds to widely viewed TikTok video encouraging school violence

By Paula Jones
wbrz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials on Friday addressed a concerning TikTok video circulating on social media. According to a 7:30 a.m. post on EBR Schools official Facebook page, the video has been "circulating on social media platforms across the country encouraging violence in schools on December 17,...

www.wbrz.com

WSET

Virginia schools on alert for TikTok challenge promoting school violence

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia schools and law enforcement are on alert for a nationwide TikTok challenge aimed at promoting school violence. The challenge is targeting the date of Friday, December 17, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. Franklin County Public Schools said the TikTok post refers...
VIRGINIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Northstate law enforcement respond to TikTok threats to schools

There's a viral TikTok "challenge" circulating around the country, asking students to take a weapon to school on Friday, December 17th. So far, we know of no threats being made at any Northstate schools, but law enforcement is monitoring social media for any and all rumors. Redding police say if...
REDDING, CA
cbslocal.com

Broward, Miami-Dade Schools To Increase Law Enforcement Presence After Nationally Shared TikTok Video Threatens Violence

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Thursday night that they will increase law enforcement presence across their respective districts after a TikTok video circulating nationally threatens violence on Friday. BCPS first announced the precautionary move, stating the “threat did not originate locally and is not...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fox29.com

Local school districts react to TikTok threat that suggests violence at schools

PHILADELPHIA - Local school districts are reacting to a viral TikTok threat that suggests that numerous school shootings will take place on Friday. It’s unclear where the TikTok school threat emerged, but authorities in Pennsylvania and beyond said they've received no credible threats. Still, school officials are taking heightened safety measures as a precaution.
HAVERFORD, PA
1470 WMBD

Schools responding to social media threat of potential violence

UPDATE — 12/17 9:20 a.m. PEORIA, Ill. — A threat of school shootings and bomb threats had school administrators on edge nationwide on Friday. Viral Tik-Tok videos were telling students to stay home. Peoria Public Schools Chief Demario Boone told WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show” the district...
PEORIA, IL
