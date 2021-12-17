CrossfireX Campaign Preview - Trapped in the Past

Attention mercenaries: It’s almost time to fight alongside the Global Risk and Black List factions, when CrossfireX makes its console debut on February 10, 2022. The world-renowned first person shooter makes its way to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles early next year and we can’t wait to see where the fight takes Xbox players.
CrossfireX, the upcoming first-person shooter from Smilegate but with a single-player campaign developed by Remedy, is coming to Xbox Series X|S on February 10. As announced at The Game Awards, CrossfireX is coming out next year. Alongside the free-to-play multiplayer portion developed by Smilegate, Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment has been working on two single-player campaign Operations to go with the release.
CrossfireX Will Be Out to Xbox Platforms on February 10th. CrossfireX’s newest trailer was just released by Smilegate Entertainment at this year’s The Game Awards. The multiplayer first person shooter will be coming to Xbox Series X/S on February 10th. The newly shared trailer gives fans a preview at the game’s single player campaign.
CrossfireX, the Xbox exclusive shooter from Microsoft has a new release date and it is February 10th 2020. There’s also an impressive new trailer to get your eyeballs around, check this out. The game was originally set to be released this year but was delayed in November. “After much...
Now we know why CrossfireX’s Twitter profile posted something about an upcoming announcement. The expectations turned true as today’s The Game Awards event reimmersed us into another game trailer. Honestly, it looked fantastic. CrossfireX is supposed to launch on February 10 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
