ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Official Final Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2's latest trailer gives us another look at some of the monsters and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Receives New Trailer, New Amiibo Revealed

A new teaser was released for the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. The trailer showcases a brief introduction to the story and the land of Elgado, which serves as the setting for the expansion. You can watch the trailer below:. “Chilling new monsters and mysterious characters beckon you to...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak teaser trailer from The Game Awards 2021

During The Game Awards 2021, Capcom shared a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, teasing what's to come in the expansion. The teaser trailer and screenshots can be found below. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release in Summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. More information can be found in the announcement from September 2021, with a little more footage from Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When does Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak release?

Capcom debuted a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, at The Game Awards. The trailer provided a few more details on the game, while also offering a release window of Summer 2022. The trailer showcased a vicious creature stalking a trio of hunters, one of whom...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Wings Of Ruin
gamepressure.com

Elden Ring Story Trailer Released

Elden Ring is coming soon. On this occasion, during The Game Awards 2021 another trailer of FromSoftware's game was presented. The Game Awards 2021 presented a new trailer for the upcoming Elden Ring. Extremely dark trailer of FromSoftware title focuses on the story, which we will experience in the upcoming souslike game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Star Wars: Hunters Receives Debut Gameplay Trailer

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have revealed the debut gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, their competitive arena combat game which is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices next year. This trailer has looked to showcase some of the game’s competitive arenas and each Hunters’ unique fighting style – whether...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nightingale is a new survival-crafting game featuring the fanciest of monster hunters

Nightingale is the debut game from Inflexion Games, the new studio from ex-BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn. Revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday, Nightingale was revealed as a shared-world survival and crafting game set in a magical “Victorian gaslamp fantasy” world. That means terrifying monsters, like giants and eldritch beasts, that can be battled with era-appropriate weapons and arcane technology. And players will do it all while wearing the fanciest of frocks.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story Review -- We Are The Champions

With Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, developer Airship Syndicate finds itself in an unenviable position. The studio behind 2018's Battle Chasers: Nightwar has been tasked with taking its critically-acclaimed approach to the JRPG format from that game and adapting it for League of Legends (LoL), one of the most popular video game brands in the world. Battle Chasers proves the developer can make a solid JRPG out of a short-run comic book, but League is in a different, uh, league thanks to featuring more than 150 champions and having a decade's worth of lore and worldbuilding to reference. Conjuring a story worthy of the name sounds like a monumental task, but not only did Airship Syndicate do LoL justice with Ruined King, the JRPG mechanics bring the LoL experience to a whole new genre in an engaging and unique way.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise X Universal Studios Japan Collab Announced

Capcom has announced a new collaboration between Monster Hunter Rise and Universal Studios Japan. At the time of this writing, it is not known exactly what this collaboration will entail. Previous collaborations between Monster Hunter and Universal Studios have brought unique layered armor and equipment to the games, so we can probably presume that the same thing will be happening for the collab with Monster Hunter Rise.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Travel to a New Outpost in Next Year’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Fans have been waiting quite some time to get another bite of what’s to come in Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, and it seems they were ready to deliver with the latest teaser. This teaser unveiled a brand new monster by the name of Lunagaron who sets themselves up as a terrifying new foe hunters will encounter. Hunters will also find themselves in a brand new outpost known as Elgado, leaving their home of Kamura Villager to travel forth and help others in need in a brand new land. In addition to the trailer itself they also revealed three new amiibo that will be available for the Switch version which includes the new flagship Malzeno in addition to a Palamute and Palico donning its armor.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best multiplayer game of the year: Monster Hunter Rise

It’s the end of the year, so it’s time for game of the year awards at Nintendo Enthusiast! As the days in December wind down, we’ll be revealing our nominees and winners across various categories, starting with multiplayer. The award for best multiplayer game of the year in 2021 goes to the Nintendo Switch game that provided us with hours of cooperative or competitive fun with our friends and random people.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Monster Hunter Rise for PC Gets New Video Showing Rathalos in 4K

Monster Hunter Rise will soon get a PC version, and among other things, it’ll support resolution up to 4K. Today we get to see iconic monster Rathalos at that resolution. While it’s likely noticeable that it’s still a Nintendo Switch game with a fresh coat of paint and more pixels, Rathalos certainly looks quite imposing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Rise version 3.7.0 available now, adds new event quests

Monster Hunter Rise has received another update, bringing the game to version 3.7.0. This new update adds new weekly event quests, though they haven’t been elaborated upon. Additionally, Monster Hunter Rise version 3.7.0 has added a bunch of new downloadable content to the Nintendo Switch eShop, which includes hairstyles, layered armor pieces, and new background music. However, the main focus for this update is the bug fixes, such as improvements to in-game text and resolving issues surrounding specific weapon types.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone & Vanguard players furious as Krampus monster ruins matches

Krampus is part of CoD Warzone and Vanguard’s Festive Fervor event, a terrifying monster who hunts down anyone on the “naughty” list. But just hours after his introduction, players are already reporting that Krampus is costing them the game. The Warzone and Vanguard Festive Fervor event is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy