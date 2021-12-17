Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Official Final Trailer

Fans have been waiting quite some time to get another bite of what’s to come in Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, and it seems they were ready to deliver with the latest teaser. This teaser unveiled a brand new monster by the name of Lunagaron who sets themselves up as a terrifying new foe hunters will encounter. Hunters will also find themselves in a brand new outpost known as Elgado, leaving their home of Kamura Villager to travel forth and help others in need in a brand new land. In addition to the trailer itself they also revealed three new amiibo that will be available for the Switch version which includes the new flagship Malzeno in addition to a Palamute and Palico donning its armor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO