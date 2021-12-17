How What If...? Just Became Essential for MCU Fans

The perpetual box office dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that superhero comic book movies haven’t quite run out of steam, even if they’ve felt a bit like they’re spinning their wheels since the end of Avengers: Endgame. Right now, the new Spider-Man movie is dominating the box office. This dominance is reflective of a longer trend that some critics and fans of cinema find unnerving—while there is undoubtedly room in some of our hearts for four-quadrant films with computer-generated backdrops alongside surrealist thrillers and period dramas, there’s less and less room in the movie theaters. Fewer options means less diversity of perspective, fewer new ideas, fewer types of verbal and visual rhetoric. It means stagnation in art as corporate consolidation creates the market circumstances for a self-fulfilling prophecy of what sells. Disney is the market’s visible hand, pushing their key franchise to the exclusion of mid-budget films and even other spectacles geared toward broad audiences.

