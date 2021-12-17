ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago
Bruce Cassidy (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.”

The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday.

The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two staff members currently in COVID protocols.

The Bruins played on Long Island on Thursday night, losing 3-1 to the Islanders.

The Canadiens played at home on Thursday night, but they did so with no fans present. Quebec health officials made that call due to a rise in  COVID cases in Canada. The team said it expects to host fans at 50 percent capacity in January.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Bruins added Oskar Steen to the COVID list. Steen had been an emergency call-up to help fill the voids left up and down the roster due to COVID. Steen is on that list along with captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh.

Boston’s home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23 has also been postponed, as the Avalanche deal with a COVID outbreak of their own. The Avalanche have beenT shut down until after Christmas.

Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined.

