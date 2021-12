The Town of Nolensville announced the appointment of Brent Schultz as its new Planning Director. According to a town news release, Schultz has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government. He began his career in government issuing build permits before working in management and executive positions with cities of Anaheim and Ontario as well as the County of Mendocino, all in California.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO