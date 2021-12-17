ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Star Alliance acquires majority stakes in Honduras' gold miner

By Shweta Agarwal
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Alliance International (OTCPK:STAL) signs definitive agreement to acquire 51% stakes in a gold mining company- Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana- which owns and operates 5 gold mines in Honduras, Central America. Purchase price...

seekingalpha.com

