Thousands head to France to beat tourism ban

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 7 days ago

Thousands of people are travelling to France to beat the country’s ban on UK tourists.

Long queues were reported at the Port of Dover after many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward to avoid new restrictions which come into force at 11pm on Friday.

After the deadline UK citizens will need a “compelling reason” to enter France, with trips for tourism or business banned.

The office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the decision was made “in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom”.

No end date has been given.

Travel bookings for Friday soared after the new restrictions were announced.

P&O Ferries warned customers there were “large queues” at border control at the Port of Dover, with an estimated waiting time of two-and-a-half hours.

Eurostar urged people to avoid London St Pancras station unless they had a pre-booked ticket as many trains were sold out.

Several flights from the UK to France were also fully booked.

People intending to travel through France to other countries can only continue with their trip if they are remaining in the international area of an airport for less than 24 hours.

Hauliers, transport workers and French nationals are exempt from the new rules.

Those allowed to enter France will need to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days.

Travel firms described the tourism ban as a “hammer blow” as it will mean many winter sports holidays cannot go ahead.

People who have booked a package holiday – combining transport and accommodation – that they cannot now use because of the rules will be entitled to a refund within a fortnight.

Trade association Abta has requested an “urgent meeting” with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss the sector’s “current financial situation and its pressing need for financial support”.

Chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “The Government has recognised the plight of the UK hospitality sector, with trade down by 40% in December.

“But at the same time, the travel industry, where income has been down by 78% this year, and further impacted by Omicron restrictions since late November, continues to be ignored.

“Over the past fortnight, we have heard nothing from Government about how travel and tourism might be supported. The time to act is now.”

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Ban on tourism trips to France deemed ‘hammer blow’ by travel industry

A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK. Trips for tourism...
TRAVEL
Germany and Portugal among European nations bringing in Covid restrictions after Christmas

Germany and Portugal are among European countries to announce they are introducing fresh Covid curbs going into the new year to limit the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through the continent.New German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that New Year's Eve celebrations will be restricted to 10 people while football matches and other large sporting events will take place without fans and spectators.Portugal premier Antonio Costa announced similar measures and also ordered nightclubs and bars to shut from Christmas Day. People are being told to work from home for at least two weeks also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title. Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status. Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied. In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and...
POLITICS
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

France bans most UK travel as Omicron fears mount

France said Thursday that it would ban non-essential travel to and from Britain in a bid to curb the lightning spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, which is forecast to become the dominant risk for health authorities worldwide. Countries around the world began urging against foreign travel and also ramping...
TRAVEL
yourmoney.com

Brits banned from holidaying in France

The French government is banning non-essential travel to and from the UK from tomorrow night to slow the spread of Omicron. The French government said in a statement that from 11pm Friday (12am in France), there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated… People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons.”
LIFESTYLE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

British tourists to be banned from France amid Omicron wave

France is set to ban travel to and from the UK without “compelling reasons” from Saturday morning (December 18), according to reports. The BBC reported that French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the prime minister’s office will make announcements “in the next few hours” regarding travellers from the UK.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands of holidays axed over Omicron restrictions

Thousands of holidays during the festive period have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by destinations.Winter sports operator Crystal Ski has axed its trips to Austria departing on December 27 after the country introduced tougher entry requirements due to the Omicron variant.Austria announced on Wednesday that arrivals from the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days from Saturday unless they are fully vaccinated including a booster dose, and have evidence of a recent negative PCR test.Crystal Ski issued a message to customers on Thursday night which stated: “Unfortunately, due to the short notice of the new Austrian...
WORLD
