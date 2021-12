Slack is arguably the most important communication tool for remote workers today, but it also has the potential to be the single biggest productivity killer. In an environment where colleagues can no longer engage in chitchat in the hallways, or tap each other on the shoulder to ask a quick question, the virtual communication platform has the potential to offer easy access to information. At the same time, however, Slack also has the potential to drain hours of productivity, become a source of constant distraction, and even illicit a “Pavlovian response” with its signature “knock brush” sound that managed to give many viewers of this year’s summer Olympics PTSD.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO