Public Safety

Broward detention deputy guilty of battery, sentenced to anger management

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago

A Broward detention deputy has been sentenced to anger management classes after being found guilty of pepper spraying an inmate two years ago.

Jurors took four hours to deliberate on Wednesday, following the two-day trial of Bonika Sands, a BSO employee since 2002.

Sands, 46, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery for pepper spraying a female inmate in September of 2019.

Assistant State Attorneys Jessalynn Rubio and Justin McCormack recommended a sentencing of one year probation, adjudication of guilt and an anger management class.

Judge Robert Diaz gave Sands no probation and withheld adjudication, instead sentencing Sands to complete an 8-hour anger management course.

Sands was placed on restricted administrative assignment after BSO began an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident in October of 2019.

