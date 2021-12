The Lady Patriots varsity squad hosted Elkins last week and in spite of a good effort fell to the Hornets 31-20. Elkins jumped on the hosts early and got out to 10-2 lead after one quarter. The game settled into a defensive struggle from there with the Hornets featuring a tough man-to-man defense. Each team picked up four points in the second frame and Elkins took a 14-6 lead into the half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO