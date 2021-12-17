ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carlos Martinez Charged With Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery Of 4-Month-Old Boy

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 7 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 4-month-old boy in November.

Police said Carlos Martinez, of the Back of the Yards neighborhood, was arrested Thursday by the Great Leaks Regional Fugitive Task Force, after he was identified as the man responsible for serious injuries to a 4-month-old boy.

The infant was hospitalized in November after suffering sustained chronic and acute head trauma, according to police.

Martinez has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, and is due to appear in bond court on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Chicago, IL
