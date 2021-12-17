How I Made Real Estate Partner and Co-Chair: 'We Are Only as Good as the Experience We Get,' Says Samantha Wallack of Blank Rome

Sometimes you need to stop and listen to the folks who sign your checks. That was the driving thought when the Litigation Daily launched the In-House Litigation Leaders series last year to touch base with the people making the litigation hiring decisions at some of the country’s largest and most innovative companies. This year we heard from a dozen GCs, CLOs and litigators about the career paths that have taken them in-house. But, more importantly, we’ve learned a little bit about what they expect from their outside litigation counsel.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO