ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This hedge-fund legend is ‘very excited’ after no-word blog on why value stocks should outperform growth

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgYOg_0dPcptkN00
A paslama (or Lora) turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) is seen at the beach in La Flor Wildlife Refugee in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, during nesting season, on December 5, 2021. - La Flor is one of only seven beaches in Central America where more than hundreds of paslama turtles nest each year. (Photo by Oswaldo RIVAS / AFP) (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images) By oswaldo rivas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
NEED TO KNOW https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quZ4s_0dPcptkN00

CORRECTION: Fixes the article to reflect that the relative spreads in emerging markets are greater than in U.S. markets.

“That’s it, that’s the blog,” says Cliff Asness, the founder and chief investment officer of AQR Capital Management and five-time winner of the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award for innovative portfolio management research.

He presents this chart, showing the valuation spread of value stocks over growth globally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNKj3_0dPcptkN00

Now, in the footnotes, he explains the chart, and doesn’t just drop the mic as it were.

First, it’s a composite of five different measurements: book-to-price, earnings-to-price, forecast earnings-to-price, sales-to-enterprise value, and cash flow-to-enterprise value. The country split is 70% developed and 30% emerging.

“What we present here is the closest yet to how we actually view value and represents the value spread we look at most often in making decisions about tilts and the like,” says Asness. The spread is “extremely wide” in the U.S. but even wider in emerging markets, he adds. “Also, the spread has come in a tad in December along with value doing well, but it doesn’t change the graph above more than a smidgen,” he says.

Of course, the huge question when it comes to value is when such a bias will be rewarded. In a year with inflation of nearly 7%, the S&P 500/Citigroup pure value index (XX:SP500PV) has narrowly outperformed the S&P 500/Citigroup pure growth index (XX:SP500PG) by 29% to 25%.

“When it will work is not a question that has escaped us,” says Asness. (“I feel ya,” he said to a user on Twitter who posted a skeleton on a bench with the tag line, “Waiting for value to outperform.”)

“A common question is ‘What’s the catalyst.’ I look back at times like the peak in March of 2000 (tech bubble) and note that 21 years later we still don’t know what the catalyst was for it stopping there. But, while timing will always be bedeviling, we do believe the odds get better the crazier prices get, and the medium-term expected returns get better too.”

“Making some money on value this year while it’s gotten way cheaper (and record cheap) is not a bad combination and has us very excited for 2022 and beyond,” he adds.

The buzz

U.S. Steel (X) late Thursday said it was experiencing a “temporary slowdown” in orders in the fourth quarter.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares slumped after the electric-vehicle maker said production constraints are hindering sales. It lost $1.2 billion in the third quarter.

General Motors (GM) said the head of its Cruise autonomous-driving unit was leaving.

Medical-records company Cerner (CERN) surged in premarket trade as The Wall Street Journal reported Oracle (ORCL) was in talks to buy the company in a deal that could be worth $30 billion.

Biogen said an advisory committee to the European drugs regulator gave a negative opinion on its Alzheimer’s drug.

The market

U.S. stock futures (ES00) were weaker Friday, with tech stocks (NQ00) experiencing the largest pull on worries on how rising interest rates will impact heady valuations. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) on Thursday slumped 2.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was 1.40%.

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Top tickers

Here are the most active tickers on MarketWatch, as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

Ticker Security name
(TSLA) Tesla
(AMC) AMC Entertainment
(GME) GameStop
(DXY) U.S. dollar index
(NIO) NIO
(BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) U.S. 10 year Treasury
(DJIA) Dow Jones Industrial Average
(ES00) E-mini S&P 500 futures
(AAPL) Apple
(NQ00) E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures
Random reads

Millennials are co-buying houses with their friends.

The NBA’s vast archives of footage are backed up in a nuclear bunker .

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily , a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Index Futures#Interest Rates#Enterprise Value#Oswaldo Rivas Afp#Getty Images#Aqr Capital Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +5.76% rallied 5.76% to $1,067.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.85%. rising 0.85% to 15,653.37 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.55%. rising 0.55% to 35,950.56. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.45% inched 0.45% higher to $334.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.62%. rising 0.62% to 4,725.79 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.55%. rising 0.55% to 35,950.56. This...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy