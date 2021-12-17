Dow's 450-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, American Express

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express are trading lower Friday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 453 points, or 1.3%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are down $12.50 (3.2%) while those of American Express have dropped $4.49 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa (V) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.