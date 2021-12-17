ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden acknowledges his big social-spending bill won’t get Senate’s OK this year

By Victor Reklaitis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBHS8_0dPcpczG00
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House December 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Orangeburg, South Carolina to deliver a commencement address at South Carolina State University. He will spend the rest of the weekend in Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) By Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bmQU_0dPcpczG00

President Joe Biden is conceding that he and his fellow Democrats need more time to deliver on his big social-spending and climate package.

Analysts had been saying it was looking increasingly likely that Biden’s Build Back Better Act won’t get the Senate’s OK this year , as moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia continues to voice concerns about the roughly $2 trillion bill.

“My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week,” Biden said in a statement late Thursday.

“It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, previously had set a goal of passage by Christmas. On Friday, Schumer said he had spoken on Thursday with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, about “ongoing negotiations on finalizing the Build Back Better Act so we can pass it through the Senate.”

“The president requested more time to continue his negotiations, and so we will keep working with him, hand in hand, to bring this bill over the finish line and deliver on these much-needed provisions,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Comments / 7

Libhater
5d ago

Won't get my okay ever. I refuse to pay taxes to fund this Idiot's agenda. I'll live off the land in the hills before I do. FJB!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Marine One#State University#Democratic#House
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy